Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 18-24

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 14

Criminal trespass: 4

Disorderly conduct: 4

Criminal defacement: 1

Intimidation: 1

Battery: 2

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 19: A man was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct at 10:47 a.m. at 912 S. Wood St.

A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:58 a.m. at 1601 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 6:58 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Feb. 21: A man was arrested for battery at 12:56 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.

Feb. 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 3:31 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 4:51 p.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.