Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 18-24
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 14
Criminal trespass: 4
Disorderly conduct: 4
Criminal defacement: 1
Intimidation: 1
Battery: 2
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Possession of cannabis: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 19: A man was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct at 10:47 a.m. at 912 S. Wood St.
A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 5:58 a.m. at 1601 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 6:58 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Feb. 21: A man was arrested for battery at 12:56 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.
Feb. 23: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at 3:31 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.
A man was arrested for disorderly conduct at 4:51 p.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.