Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 11-17

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Criminal damage: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Battery: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

DUI: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

Resisting/obstructing a officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

March 12: A man was arrested for vehicular endangerment and criminal damage at 9:14 p.m. at 430 S. Peoria St.

March 15: A man was arrested for DUI at 9:22 p.m. at 751 W. Roosevelt Road.

March 16: A man was arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer at 8:16 p.m. at 1200 W. Roosevelt Road.

March 17: A man was arrested for battery at 2:31 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.