Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 11-17
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Criminal damage: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Battery: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
DUI: 1
Possession of cannabis: 1
Resisting/obstructing a officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 12: A man was arrested for vehicular endangerment and criminal damage at 9:14 p.m. at 430 S. Peoria St.
March 15: A man was arrested for DUI at 9:22 p.m. at 751 W. Roosevelt Road.
March 16: A man was arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer at 8:16 p.m. at 1200 W. Roosevelt Road.
March 17: A man was arrested for battery at 2:31 a.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.
