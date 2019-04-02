Police report
March 25-31
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: `
Theft: 7
Armed robbery: 1
Warrant: 1
Credit card fraud: 1
Possession of cannabis: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 25: A man was charged with aggravated battery to a protected employee at 8:11 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
March 27: A man was charged with theft at 12:46 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged on a warrant for failure to appear at 3:54 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A woman was charged with criminal damage and aggravated battery to a protected employee at 6:12 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
