Police report

March 25-31

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: `

Theft: 7

Armed robbery: 1

Warrant: 1

Credit card fraud: 1

Possession of cannabis: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

March 25: A man was charged with aggravated battery to a protected employee at 8:11 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

March 27: A man was charged with theft at 12:46 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged on a warrant for failure to appear at 3:54 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A woman was charged with criminal damage and aggravated battery to a protected employee at 6:12 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.