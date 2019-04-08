Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
April 1-7
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 2
Theft: 5
Credit card fraud: 1
Possession of cannabis: 1
Criminal defacement:2
Criminal damage: 1
Warrant: 1
Battery: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
April 4: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 11:24 a.m. at 805 S. Morgan St.
A man was charged with unlawful possession of a credit card at 6:21 p.m. at 2121 W. Taylor St.
April 5: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:45 p.m. at 811 S. Paulina St.