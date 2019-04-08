Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

April 1-7

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 2

Theft: 5

Credit card fraud: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

Criminal defacement:2

Criminal damage: 1

Warrant: 1

Battery: 2



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 4: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 11:24 a.m. at 805 S. Morgan St.

A man was charged with unlawful possession of a credit card at 6:21 p.m. at 2121 W. Taylor St.

April 5: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:45 p.m. at 811 S. Paulina St.