Pop-Up Pantry donations in University Hall

The donation box for the UIC Pop-Up Pantry in University Hall has been relocated due to lobby renovations.

The donation box now is located on the west side of the building, near the revolving doors by the Port Center Café on the first floor.

The mission of the Pop-Up Pantry is to combat food insecurity among UIC students. The Pop-Up Pantry is open from 1-4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday during the academic year in the Wellness Center, Student Center East. Registered UIC students can access the pantry; bring your i-card and a shopping bag.

Monetary donations are also accepted online: https://wellnesscenter.uic.edu/resources-and-services/pop-up-pantry/donate/