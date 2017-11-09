Pop-Up Pantry Food Drive!

The Pop-Up Pantry needs your help! During the week of November 6th and 13th, the Wellness Center will be collecting food donations to stock the pantry. Last year, the Pantry served 800 students total, and this year we are now open weekly, serving approximately 100 students per week! We could not support hungry UIC students without the generosity of our UIC community!

Most needed items:

Peanut Butter

Instant Rice

Cold cereal

Canned meat

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Soup

Please drop off food donations of non-perishable items at the Wellness Center, drop food at Pantry bins located across campus, or call for a curb side pick-up at your car. Monetary donations are also accepted HERE.

Feeding the Flames since 2014!

The Wellness Center is a department of Student Affairs.

Wellness Center

Student Center East, Suite 238

312-413-2120

http://wellnesscenter.uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Carol Petersen

carolp@uic.edu