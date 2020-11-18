Pop-Up Pantry special hours

The UIC Pop-Up Pantry is open and serving food insecure students during this new Shelter-in-Place phase. Regular hours are during Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 pm. The Pantry is offering special hours on Wednesday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Temporary Pantry location is in Student Center East Tower, Room 603. Donations for stuffing, canned cranberries, instant mash potatoes and other Thanksgiving classics are welcome. To arrange a drop off, email wellnesscenter@uic.edu.