Position Announcement: Architect (Job ID 1015870)

Title: Architect (Job ID 1015870)

College/Department: OVCAS/Planning, Sustainability and Project Management

Category: Academic Professional

Location: Chicago

Close Date: January 23, 2023

Job Link: https://uic.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/2709?c=uic

Description:

UIC is among the nation’s preeminent urban public research universities, a Carnegie RU/VH research institution, and the largest university in Chicago. UIC serves over 34,000 students, comprising one of the most diverse student bodies in the nation and is designated as a Minority Serving Institution (MSI), an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPSI) and a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). Through its 16 colleges, UIC produces nationally and internationally recognized multidisciplinary academic programs in concert with civic, corporate and community partners worldwide, including a full complement of health sciences colleges. By emphasizing cutting-edge and transformational research along with a commitment to the success of all students, UIC embodies the dynamic, vibrant and engaged urban university. Recent “Best Colleges” rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, found UIC climbed up in its rankings among top public schools in the nation and among all national universities. UIC has nearly 260,000 alumni and is one of the largest employers in the city of Chicago.

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management (PSPM) is responsible, in collaboration with faculty, staff and students, for guiding the development of UIC’s physical campus and its sustainability initiatives in support of the University’s mission. This includes coordinating the development of the campus master plan, initiating space and capital planning projects, overseeing the design and construction of new facilities and major renovation projects, setting forth UIC’s sustainability goals, developing programs to achieve the UIC Climate Commitments, maintaining campus facility records, and managing over 16 million gross square feet of space in 194 buildings across over 250 acres.

Job Summary:

This position manages the planning, design, and remodeling of existing buildings, site development and infrastructure improvements. Oversight of these functions is a major factor in planning for the safety and security of campus visitors, students, faculty and staff. Writes policies on topics governing the construction and renovation of the campus physical assets. Interfaces with university stakeholders to develop the scope, schedule, and budget for minor and major renovation projects. Interfaces with outside consultants and contractors and with in-house trades to deliver design and construction services.

Responsibilities/Duties:

As Owner’s Representative, provide project management services for renovation and infrastructure projects and provide professional support for all phases of a project.

Coordinate development of architectural or engineering designs and prepare project schedules and budgets. Manage the preparation of construction documents and oversee bidding if applicable.

Manage all aspects of projects to ensure adherence to safety, schedule, budget and quality requirements.

Coordinate with peers, UIC trades and stakeholders, client departments, and external consultants.

Provide advice and counsel to other UIC stakeholders within the area of expertise.

Lead multi-disciplinary functional teams as assigned in both temporary and permanent capacities.

Plan, assign and review work of staff to ensure that group objectives are met. Hire, train, develop and manage staff to ensure that a qualified staff exists to meet group objectives.

Perform other related duties and participate in special projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from an accredited school of architecture.

Professional architecture license.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in architectural design, project management, scheduling, cost estimating and construction contract administration.

Extensive knowledge of architectural building systems required.

Working knowledge of mechanical, electrical, and structural building systems required.

Fluency in MS office suite, including Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook required.

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously with exceptional attention to detail required.

Proven record of successfully managing projects with customer satisfaction.

Excellent technical communicator. Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in written format.

Ability to manage projects independently with minimal guidance is required.

Demonstrated leadership skills are required. Ability to effectively manage complex projects involving diverse stakeholder groups is required.

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Architecture from an accredited school of architecture.

Experience at an urban public research university preferred.

Strong computer-aided design capabilities preferred.

Working knowledge of MS Project or similar project scheduling software preferred.

To Apply:

Click on “Apply Now” here: https://uic.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/2709?c=uic

For fullest consideration, please include a letter of interest, a current resume and the contact information for up to three professional references by the deadline of January 23, 2023.

Please note that once you have submitted your application you will not be able to make any changes. In order to revise your application you must withdraw and reapply. You will not be able to reapply after the posting close date. Please ensure the application is fully completed and all supporting documents have been uploaded before the posting close date.

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Brooks

dbrooks@uic.edu