Position announcement: Architect – Planning, Sustainability and Project Management (HireTouch Job ID 154454)

Description

Three positions available.

The University of Illinois Chicago, a major urban research university with an operating budget of over $3.4 billion, is seeking an experienced professional to serve as an Architect within the Project Management Unit in the Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management. UIC serves over 34,000 students comprising what is among the most diverse student bodies in the nation with 16 colleges, the University Library and just under 17,000 faculty and staff. UIC enrolled a record number of students at its campus again this fall, continuing a seven-year upward trend. UIC operates the state’s major public medical center and serves as the principal educator of Illinois’ physicians, dentists, pharmacists, nurses and other health-care professionals. Visit UIC’s website for more information.

The Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management is responsible, in collaboration with faculty, staff and students, for guiding the development of UIC’s physical campus and its sustainability initiatives in support of the university’s mission. This includes coordinating development of the campus master plan, initiating space and capital planning projects, overseeing the design and construction of new facilities and major renovation projects, setting forth UIC’s sustainability goals, developing programs to achieve the UIC Climate Commitments, maintaining campus facility records, and managing over 14 million net usable square feet of space in 190 buildings across over 250 acres.

Job Summary

This position manages the planning, design, remodeling of existing buildings, site development and infrastructure improvements. Oversight of these functions is a major factor in planning for the safety and security of campus visitors, students, faculty and staff. Writes policies on topics governing the construction and renovation of the campus physical assets. Interface with campus administration to develop project scope and budget. Interface within house trades, vendors and contracted services for construction services.

Job Responsibilities (Essential Duties)

Develop construction and renovation project scope and schedule with requesting departments.

Coordinate development of architectural or engineering designs and prepare project budgets. Prepare or manage the preparation of construction documents and oversee bidding if applicable.

Manage all aspects of projects to ensure adherence to safety, schedule, budget and quality requirements.

Coordinate with peers, in house trades, client departments, UIC stakeholders and external consultants.

Provide advice and counsel to other UIC FM departments within the area of expertise.

Lead multidisciplinary functional teams as assigned in both temporary and permanent capacities.

Plan, assign and review work of staff to ensure that group objectives are met. Hire, train, develop and manage staff to ensure that a qualified staff exists to meet group objectives.

Perform other related duties and participate in special projects as assigned

Minimum Qualifications

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in architecture or closely related field required.

A minimum of five years of experience in architectural design, project management, scheduling, cost estimating and construction contract administration.

Extensive knowledge of architectural building systems required.

Working knowledge of mechanical, electrical, and structural building systems required.

Fluency in MS office suite, including Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook required.

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously with exceptional attention to detail required.

Proven record of successfully managing projects with customer satisfaction.

Excellent technical communicator. Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in written format.

Ability to manage projects independently with minimal guidance is required.

Demonstrated leadership skills are required. Ability to effectively manage complex projects involving diverse stakeholder groups is required.

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s degree in architecture is preferred. Licensed Architect preferred.

Experience at an urban public research university preferred.

Strong computer aided design capabilities preferred.

Working knowledge of MS Project or similar project scheduling software preferred.

For fullest consideration, please send a letter of interest, current résumé and the contact information for up to three professional references by Nov. 12 to: https://jobs.uic.edu (Ref: HireTouch Job ID 154454).

As an EOE/AA employer, the University of Illinois encourages applications from individuals regardless of an applicant’s race, color, religion, sex, gender identify, sexual orientation, national origin, and veteran or disability status.

The University of Illinois will conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer of employment. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The University of Illinois System requires candidates selected for hire to disclose any documented finding of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment and to authorize inquiries to current and former employers regarding findings of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. More information on this policy.

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Brooks

dbrooks@uic.edu