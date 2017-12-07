Position Announcement – Assistant Director for Project Management – Mechanical Engineering (two positions available)

Position Posting: https://jobs.uic.edu/job-board/job-details?jobID=87316

Title: Assistant Director for Project Management – Mechanical Engineering

Department: Capital Planning and Project Management

Category: Academic Professional

Location: Chicago, IL

Close Date: 1/2/2018

Two Positions Available

Description:

The University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), a major urban research university with an operating budget of over $2 billion, is seeking an experienced professional to serve as the Assistant Director for Project Management – Mechanical Engineering – in the Office of Capital Planning and Project Management. UIC serves over 30,000 students comprising what is among the most diverse student bodies in the nation with 15 colleges, the University Library and 13,000 faculty and staff. UIC enrolled a record number of students at its campus this fall, continuing a three-year pattern. This is the first time UIC surpassed the 30,000 student mark in its history. UIC operates the state’s major public medical center and serves as the principal educator of Illinois’ physicians, dentists, pharmacists, nurses and other health-care professionals. Visit UIC’s website (www.uic.edu) for more information.

The Office of Capital Planning & Project Management (CPPM) is responsible for coordinating development of the campus master plan, initiating space and capital planning projects, overseeing the design and construction of new facilities and major renovation projects, maintaining campus facility records, and managing over 15 million square feet of space in 178 buildings across all 250 acres.

Job Summary:

With minimal supervision, the Assistant Director for Project Management – Mechanical Engineering – manages the planning, design, remodeling, and construction of new buildings, additions to existing buildings, site development and infrastructure improvements. Oversight of these functions is a major factor in planning for the safety and security of campus visitors, students, faculty and staff. The Assistant Director writes policies on topics governing the construction and renovation of the campus physical assets.

Duties: Job Responsibilities

Provides project management and contract administration services for capital projects, including new construction, renovation, infrastructure and site-work; serves as the Owner’s Representative and provides professional support for all phases of a project, including feasibility, design, construction document preparation, bidding, construction and post construction; interacts with a diverse group of clients, design teams, contractors and external regulatory agencies.

Writes and administers contracts with outside architect/engineer (A/E) consultants and contractors.

Exercises discretion and independent judgment to lead all aspects of project management, including A/E team-building, scope-of-work and contract development, contract execution and dispute resolution.

Applies professional judgment to review, critique and approve plans, specifications and bidding documents for contract work developed by architects and engineers.

Assists in the evaluation of requirements for new space and for reconfiguration of existing facilities; develops the preparation of programs, scopes of work and project budgets.

Coordinates the development of programs, drawings and specifications; administers contracts for professional service consultants.

Develops and manages project schedules and analyzes critical paths; aligns project requirements with design documents developed by multi-disciplinary design teams; manages project budgets and ensures thorough communication with all project stakeholders.

Reviews design and construction documents for compliance with applicable local, state, federal and/or industry codes and with Campus Building Standards.

Coordinates activities with external groups, including the Capital Development Board, U.S Department of Health and Human Services, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Medical District, City of Chicago and other federal, state and municipal agencies.

Leads collaborative cross-functional teams in collaborating with other campus stakeholders to address issues such as Campus Building Standards and project design reviews.

Performs other related duties and participates in special projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, scheduling, cost estimating and construction contract administration.

Desired qualities include the capability to think creatively, a solid knowledge of design, cost estimating, scheduling and construction principles as well as of applicable codes, accessibility standards and basic safety and legal issues.

Ability to produce documents for the design of building systems; proficiency with CAD software.

Strong interpersonal, management and communication skills; ability to manage multiple priorities.

Proficiency with MS Word, scheduling software (MS Project, Netpoint) and MS Excel;

Preferred Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering is preferred.

Experience at an urban public research university, with projects at large tertiary care hospitals and with complex MEP construction and renovation projects preferred.

ASHE Health Care Construction Certificate or similar preferred.

Certificate of registration as a Professional Engineer is preferred; certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP) is preferred.

Experience with project management software such as FAMIS or PRZM is preferred.

For fullest consideration, please send a letter of interest, current resume and the contact information for up to three professional references by January 2, 2018 to https://jobs.uic.edu (Ref: HireTouch Job ID 87316).

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Brooks

dbrooks@uic.edu