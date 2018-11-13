Position Available – Human Resource Associate (Department of Computer Science)

The College of Engineering, Computer Science department is seeking a Human Resource Associate. This position serves as the department’s primary HR Generalist. Consults with Department Head, Business Manager and various others internally and externally to manage the department’s human resources program.

Job Duties:

Hiring and Appointment

• Advises Department Head, Business Managers and Grant Managers on human resources related matters, provides guidance in the application of university HR policies and regulations.

• Works to streamline methods of hiring with various constituencies.

• Represents Department in communications with Central Human Resources, Office of Access and Equity, and the College of Engineering.

• Collaborates with faculty committees to conduct searches for new tenure and non-tenure track faculty.

• Coordinates and processes faculty promotion and tenure, separations.

• Processes appointments utilizing HR enterprise applications for faculty, staff, adjunct, and visiting positions, on boarding processes and documents for new employees.

• Monitors and processes graduate and undergraduate hiring and appointments.

• Maintains and updates staff job descriptions, monitors the probation and review process

Payroll

• Oversees all payroll related processing and issues for the department

• Processes overcompensation requests, pay adjustments, over payments, mid-year increases

Visa issues

• Works with the Office of International Services to process H1B and permanent resident applications

• Works with the Office of International Services to process Student Intern and Research Scholar applications

Vacation, Sick, Leaves of Absence, Sabbatical

• Processes leaves – Family Medical, Personal, Leave of Absence and Sabbatical

• Collects and records vacation and sick leave documentation monthly

• Advises and communicates with employees regarding the appropriate paperwork, deadlines and responsibilities, vacation and sick balances

Acts as liaison for the Department Head

• Prepares HR related surveys and reports.

• Supervises student workers and main office support staff.

• Monitors compliance with employee ethics training, NURA and other employment related reporting

Minimum Acceptable Qualifications Required:

1. Bachelor’s degree in human resources administration, labor relations, business administration, or a field related to the position

2. Two years of work experience performing professional-level human resources duties.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Knowledge of UIC HR/Payroll policies and procedures for faculty, staff, students and international visiting scholars;

• Knowledge of web based applications including general database management;

• Demonstrated knowledge of University systems include Front End, Hire Touch, Banner, PARIS, I-9

Interested candidates must complete an online application at link below by Nov 23rd, 2018.

https://jobs.uic.edu/job-board/job-details?jobID=105220&job=human-resource-associate-college-of-engineering-computer-science

The University of Illinois at Chicago is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

For more information, please contact:

Ivy Yuan

ivyyuan@uic.edu