Position Available- Postdoctoral Researcher

The Department of Psychiatry at the University of Illinois at Chicago is seeking a highly motivated Postdoctoral Research Associate to work in the Gavin lab. (https://www.psych.uic.edu/research/lab-directory/the-gavin-lab) The laboratory focuses on the role of Poly ADP Ribose Polymerase (PARP), a key enzyme in gene regulation, and its role in alcohol spectrum disorders. We use molecular biology, animal behavior and cell culture to examine the epigenetic responses to alcohol. If you are interested in this position please apply with your CV, cover letter and contact information for two references to Dr. David Gavin (dgavin1@uic.edu). Job Requirements: Recent PhD or MD/PhD in biomedical research such as genetics and genomics, molecular and cell biology, neuroscience or pharmacology

Excellent writing and interpersonal skills

Preference is given to candidates who have experience in either genomic data analysis and programming (Python, R), or whole-genome sequencing Salary/stipend follows the current NIH scale. The University of Illinois at Chicago is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The University of Illinois may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.