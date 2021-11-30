Post-pandemic instructor needs

As we approach the end of 2021 and we prepare for a new academic term, there is an opportunity for us to rethink the impact of technology in teaching and learning. The recent EDUCAUSE Review Special Report on Digital Transformation called this momentum “a once-in-a-generation chance for colleges and universities to reimagine the learning experience by implementing digital tools to enhance, enable, and enrich connections across distance and time and to make learning more accessible and equitable.” (pg. 72)

To support instructors, the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence recently added technologies identified as key components of flexible learning (e.g., Grading and proctoring tools like Gradescope, Respondus Monitor and its Live Proctoring option; and polling and collaboration tools, like VoiceThread, iClicker, Echo360, and Acadly). You can read about UIC’s complete learning technology ecosystem in the article 7 technology considerations to support on-campus blended synchronous instruction.

However, preparing for what has been referred to as the “new normal” requires more than the availability of technology. Instructors need to develop skills to handle new technologies and increase their digital fluency to be flexible in their use of technology. Post-pandemic, instructors and academic support staff will need to work closer than ever to accelerate the adoption of tools and to troubleshoot technology when things don’t work as expected. This is what CATE aims to do: develop a culture of transformative and inclusive education that leverages a technology-rich learning environment and supports instructors committed to student success.

As you start planning for the spring term, keep in mind that connecting with CATE may help you be better prepared for the new normal and it may save time when you discuss your use of technology and pedagogy with an instructional designer or teaching consultant ahead of time. You can connect with a variety of teaching experts from CATE in the website page Connect.

If you have any questions or don’t know who to connect with, email us at LTS@uic.edu and we will point you in the right direction.