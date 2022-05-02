“Post Pandemic: What We Learned to Make Education Better”

Free webinar, noon, Tuesday, May 17

Institutions are in a rush to “go back to normal,” but should we? We will discuss some of the unique challenges that remote teaching revealed, but also how these challenges were addressed and what online learning can look like moving forward. Register for this latest QM Success Story today.

This is a free event for members of Quality Matters and only requires that you create a MyQM account. If you have not created a MyQM account, you will be prompted to create one via the above registration link. Be sure to choose University of Illinois Chicago as your institution.

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM generally, please contact Sam Day, instructional designer with UIC Extended Campus, at samday@uic.edu.