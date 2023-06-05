UIC leader named president-elect of American College Health Association

Raphael Florestal-Kevelier, assistant vice chancellor for student health and wellness.

Raphael Florestal-Kevelier, assistant vice chancellor for student health and wellness, has been named president-elect of the American College Health Association.

“I feel both privileged and humbled, bearing a strong sense of responsibility to lead and join colleagues across the nation in our collective efforts to fiercely advocate for the health and well-being of our communities, while continuing to cultivate a health-promoting campus alongside our faculty, staff and students here at the University of Illinois Chicago,” Florestal-Kevelier said.

Florestal-Kevelier officially began his role June 2, after being selected during a national election among members of the American College Health Association, which advocates for and advances the health and well-being of students and campus communities.

“Supporting student mental health and well-being are critical priorities across university and college campuses, particularly in a sociopolitical context where emergent injurious political actions pose threats to the health and well-being of some of our most marginalized communities on our campuses perpetuating and exacerbating health inequities,” Florestal-Kevelier said.

At UIC, Florestal-Kevelier also is the executive director of the UIC Counseling Center and clinical assistant professor of community health sciences and affiliate faculty in gender and women’s studies. He joined UIC in July 2022 in the inaugural position of assistant vice chancellor after serving as executive director for Alice! Health Promotion at Columbia University in New York City.

The American College Health Association has 750 higher education member institutions representing nearly 10,000 professional members who support students around the country.

“The American College Health Association serves as the principal leadership organization for advancing the health and well-being of college students and campus communities through advocacy, education, research, and an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, justice and accessibility,” Florestal-Kevelier said.