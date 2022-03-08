Preventing Harassment and Discrimination mandatory training

All faculty and staff are required to complete the EVERFI Preventing Harassment and Discrimination training module. This online course, hosted by EVERFI, addresses sexual misconduct prevention and harassment in the workplace. Completion of this course is mandatory for all faculty and staff and satisfies the requirements outlined in state and federal law.

The training must be completed by 6 p.m. April 1. Anyone who has not completed the course in its entirety by 6 p.m. will be considered noncompliant and disciplined in accordance with established policies and procedures.