All university employees (excluding undergraduate student workers and extra help employees who satisfy their requirements as part of the annual ethics training process in the fall) are required to complete the Preventing Harassment and Discrimination training module. This is an online course regarding sexual misconduct and illegal forms of harassment and your reporting responsibilities as a University of Illinois employee, which is to be completed during the spring semester, annually. The program is available this year from March 1-April 2, 2021.

This training is a mandatory, annual requirement, based on the Clery Act, the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), and the Illinois Preventing Sexual Violence in Higher Education Act. All employees*, including those on paid sabbaticals, are required to complete the course. It takes approximately two hours to complete the module and this should be done on work time, unless otherwise directed by a supervisor. The course must be completed by 6 pm CT on April 2, 2021, and any employees not fully complete (partial completions will not be honored) will be disciplined for noncompliance, up to and including dismissal.

Employees were initially notified about the 2021 training on March 1st and reminders were sent on March 16th and March 23rd. A final reminder will be sent on April 2nd.

Within each unit, there should be one or more individuals assigned to monitor employee completions on a regular basis during the spring training window. All university employees required to train will be listed in this tool. The MN2 and BW4 payrolls were used to determine the training population. All employees who received a regularly processed paycheck during these cycles will be included in the population of required trainees.

Through the reporting tool, unit contacts are able to drill down at both the college and unit levels to locate employees and determine who is not complete in regard to Sexual Assault and Prevention Training compliance. The unit contacts also assist the University Ethics and Compliance Office in follow-up and reaching out to those employees who have not yet completed their training. These contacts are key to the University achieving a goal of 100% compliance for this very important training.