Friday, April 2 is the final deadline for all employees to complete the required Preventing Harassment and Discrimination training module. This is an online course regarding sexual misconduct and illegal forms of harassment and your reporting responsibilities as a University of Illinois employee, which is to be completed during the spring semester, annually.

The course must be completed by 6 p.m. on April 2, and any employees not fully complete (partial completions will not be honored) will be disciplined for noncompliance, up to and including dismissal.

Employees were initially notified about the 2021 training on March 1 and reminders were sent on March 16 and March 23. A final reminder will be sent on April 2.

Within each unit, there should be one or more individuals assigned to monitor employee completions on a regular basis during the spring training window. All university employees required to train will be listed in this tool. Through the reporting tool, unit contacts are able to drill down at both the college and unit levels to locate employees and determine who is not complete in regard to Sexual Assault and Prevention Training compliance.