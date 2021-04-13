Preventing Harassment and Discrimination Training noncompliance

The Preventing Harassment and Discrimination Training deadline expired on April 2, 2021. The University is required to report the names of those who do not complete the mandatory annual training to the Office of Executive Inspector General for the Agencies of the Illinois Governor (OEIG), along with information regarding the corrective action taken.

Noncompliant employees and employees who completed the training after the deadline will receive both a final notice and a corrective action communication for failing to comply with University officials’ directive to do so in the timeframe provided.

If an employee believes that the records are incorrect and that they did, in fact, complete the training by the required deadline of April 2, 2021, they should contact the UIC Title IX Coordinator right away as follows:

UIC: Donn Kamm – titleix@uic.edu; 312-996-8670

Employees who have not yet completed this training will have an opportunity to complete the program online until April 30, 2021. An email communication repeating previous instructions for completing the course will be sent to their university email account on April 19, 2021.

If the training was completed after the established April 2 deadline, a communication will be placed in the employee’s personnel file. However, discipline will cease, and they will not need to do anything further.

For employees who do not complete the training by the second deadline of April 30, 2021, at 6 p.m. CT, the University will take additional corrective action. The Illinois Executive Ethics Commission has the authority to assess penalties for noncompliance.