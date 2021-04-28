Preventing Harassment and Discrimination Training noncompliance final deadline

The Preventing Harassment and Discrimination Training deadline expired on April 2, 2021. The University is required to report the names of those who do not complete the mandatory annual training to the Office of Executive Inspector General for the Agencies of the Illinois Governor (OEIG), along with information regarding the corrective action taken.

Employees who have not yet completed this training will have an opportunity to complete the program online until April 30, 2021. An email communication repeating previous instructions for completing the course was sent to their university email account on April 19, 2021.

For employees who do not complete the training by the second deadline of April 30, 2021, at 6:00 pm CT, the University will take additional corrective action. The Illinois Executive Ethics Commission has the authority to assess penalties for noncompliance.