Printing resources for fall semester

Wepa, UIC’s printing solution, is available to students for printing needs this fall with over 40 functional print stations primarily located at the Daley Library and the Library of the Health Sciences.

Students will need to make a reservation to use Wepa print stations located at university libraries. To learn how reservations work and to submit a request, please visit library.uic.edu/help/article/10121/visiting. To make an appointment for printing, click on Register for a Seat, select the desired library, and “Printers” will be an option in the Category drop-down menu.

Learn more about Wepa, touch-free printing, and a list of operational stations at accc.uic.edu/wepa-touch-free.