Professional development opportunity in online course design

Quality online course design is key to providing students an engaging and enriching instructional experience. This can be achieved by using Quality Matters (QM), a quality assurance system for online learning that is grounded in research, driven by best practices and puts learners first.

UIC is offering funding for faculty who teach online to participate in QM’s flagship workshop, Applying the Quality Matters Rubric (APPQMR), which reviews the QM course design rubric in detail. Workshop participants will learn about the concept of alignment and draft helpful recommendations for course improvement based on the QM Rubric.

Workshop Information:

Title: Applying the QM Rubric

Duration: 2 weeks

Delivery Mode: Online Facilitated (Asynchronous)

If interested, visit CATE’s QM | Quality Design webpage, scroll down to “FREE Quality Matters Course,” and click the “Apply for APPQMR Course Funding” button to fill out a brief form.

Questions?

If you have questions about the above or QM generally, please contact Sam Day, instructional designer with UIC Extended Campus, at extendedcampus@uic.edu.