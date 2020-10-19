Professional Staff Leadership Academy
The Professional Staff Leadership Academy (PSLA), formerly the Academic Professional Leadership Program, has been redesigned to include both civil service and academic professional staff.
The program will continue to include a robust group of dynamic speakers, engaging and interactive leadership activities, facility tours, state legislative education, relevant literature reviews, system-wide networking and a mentor program. Applications for the third cohort to begin in 2021 are now being accepted. To view program goals, curriculum, and information about the application process, please see https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/employeedevelopment/PSLA.
