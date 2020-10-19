The Professional Staff Leadership Academy (PSLA), formerly the Academic Professional Leadership Program, has been redesigned to include both civil service and academic professional staff.

The program will continue to include a robust group of dynamic speakers, engaging and interactive leadership activities, facility tours, state legislative education, relevant literature reviews, system-wide networking and a mentor program. Applications for the third cohort to begin in 2021 are now being accepted. To view program goals, curriculum, and information about the application process, please see https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/employeedevelopment/PSLA.

