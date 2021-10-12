The Professional Staff Leadership Academy is a system-wide leadership program for academic professional and civil service employees meant to foster and sustain a culture of exceptional, dynamic and transformational leadership at all levels throughout the University of Illinois System. The program includes a robust group of dynamic speakers, engaging and interactive leadership activities, facility tours, state legislative education, relevant literature reviews, system-wide networking and a mentor program.

Applications for the fourth cohort to begin in 2022 are now being accepted. Candidates for the program must meet eligibility requirements and possess the desire and passion to contribute to the overall success of their respective university as well as the system. To view program goals, curriculum and information about the application process, please see Professional Staff Leadership Academy on the System Human Resources website.

Applications and the required documents are due no later than Friday, Nov. 12.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact Jackie Billhymer, HR coordinator, at jnhunter@uillinois.edu or 217-333-2538.