Professor emerita Natalie Crohn Schmitt receives Ennio Flaiano Award

On July 4, Natalie Crohn Schmitt, professor emerita of the UIC School of Theatre and Music, received the prestigious Ennio Flaiano Award for her book “Performing Commedia dell”Arte, 1570-1630″ (London: Routledge, 2020).

“Performing Commedia dell”Arte, 1570-1630” explores the performance techniques employed in commedia dell’arte and the ways in which they served to rapidly spread the ideas that were to form the basis of modern theatre throughout Europe.

The Flaiano Prizes are a set of Italian international awards recognizing achievements in the fields of creative writing, cinema, theater and radio-television. The awards are named after the culturally significant Italian author and screenwriter Ennio Flaiano. The prizes have been awarded annually since 1974 at the Teatro Monumentale Gabriele D’Annunzio in Pescara, Flaiano’s hometown in Abruzzo, as well as D’Annunzio’s. The award is sponsored by the Ministry of Italian culture.

For a full list of award recipients visit: https://www.giornaledimontesilvano.com/20803-premio-internazionale-flaiano-di-letteratura-2020-i-vincitori