Program Announcement – UIC Chancellor’s Innovation Fund POC Awards Program Fall 2018

On behalf of the UIC Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF), IllinoisVENTURES, in partnership with the Office of Technology Management, is pleased to announce the 2018 POC Awards Program. Selected proposals may receive funding of up to $200,000 over 2 phases of funding for research projects with commercial potential. Final award amount will be determined by the scope of work divided into project milestones developed according to input from the review committees. To be eligible for funding, projects must be based on a UIC invention that has been disclosed to the Office of Technology Management. Applications will be accepted beginning July 9th, 2018 and must be received no later than August 17th, 2018 at 5:00PM CST. For instructions on submitting a Pre-Proposal Application and to download a Pre-Proposal Application Form, please visit the UIC Chancellor’s Innovation Fund website at cif.uic.edu . All Pre-Proposal Application submissions must be sent to pocsubmission@uic.edu.

We highly encourage faculty inventors to schedule a meeting with their Technology Manager in the Office of Technology Management (OTM) and/or IllinoisVENTURES to discuss the proposed project prior to submitting a Pre-Proposal Application. Questions regarding the POC Awards Program can be addressed to pocsubmission@uic.edu.

About the UIC Chancellor’s Innovation Fund

The UIC Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF) has been established at UIC by the Office of the Chancellor in partnership with IllinoisVENTURES to support the commercialization of technology developed by UIC faculty, staff and students based on UIC research. Up to $5M has been committed for the program which positions UIC as a leader in transforming discoveries originating inside universities into useful products and services that benefit society and generate economic impact.

About IllinoisVENTURES

IllinoisVENTURES (IV) is a premier seed and early-stage technology investment firm focused on research-derived companies in information technologies, physical sciences, life sciences and clean technology. IV supports the startup of globally-competitive businesses based on work conducted at Midwest Universities and federal laboratories by bringing together leading researchers and entrepreneurs to mold concepts, vision, intellectual property, sweat and passion into breakthrough, high-growth companies. Conceived and launched by the University of Illinois, IV has been consistently named by Entrepreneur magazine to its national list of the top 100 venture capital firms. For more information about IllinoisVENTURES please visit www.illinoisventures.com

About Office of Technology Management

The Office of Technology Management (OTM) is responsible for managing and commercializing the intellectual property generated by research and educational activities at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The Office evaluates early inventions and positions technologies for commercialization through engagement with industry or startup companies. With a dedicated team of experts, serving faculty throughout the UIC campus, the OTM is committed to facilitating the transfer of technology from the University into the market. For more information about the Office of Technology Management please visit www.otm.uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Schram

pocsubmission@uic.edu