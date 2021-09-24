Program to promote participation of Black, Latinx communities in COVID-19 research

Information about UIC-led COVID-19 research in the clinical, community or educational sector is being collected by the Chicagoland COVID Collaborative CEAL Program, an NIH-funded partnership of academic and community health disparities experts working together to improve COVID-19 vaccination and engagement in quality therapeutic care and trials for low-income Black and Latinx communities.

To promote COVID-19 research and create synergies, the Chicagoland COVID Collaborative will post information about COVID-19 research on its website. This can raise the profile of your work by showing others what you and your institution are doing. It also provides opportunities to discuss collaboration and cross-referral.

If you are interested in adding your work to this effort or have questions, please contact Dr. Molly Martin at mollyma@uic.edu.