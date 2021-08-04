Pronouns feature enabled in Zoom

Technology Solutions has enabled the Pronouns feature in UIC Zoom, allowing you to add pronouns to your user profile. When you add pronouns to your user profile, they will be visible to your Zoom contacts as part of your Zoom profile card in the Zoom desktop client and mobile app.

You will be able to choose when, or if, your pronouns appear during a meeting you host or join, or webinar that you are the host or panelist for. Only webinar hosts and panelists can share their pronouns in a webinar. Webinar attendees’ pronouns are never visible.

You may choose to share or unshare your pronouns at any point during a live meeting or webinar.

To use the Pronouns feature, you must update the Zoom desktop client to version 5.7.0. For more information, visit:

If you have any questions or need additional support, please visit the UIC Help Center at go.uic.edu/ask-an-IT-question.