Proof-of-Concept Awards Program

Proposals are now being accepted for the Proof-of-Concept (POC) Awards program. Offered through the UIC Innovation Fund, the POC Awards program accelerates the commercialization of technologies developed at UIC by bridging the funding gap that often exists between translational research and commercialization.

Selected proposals receive up to $50,000 to advance research with commercial potential with the opportunity to apply for an additional $150,000 to support further technology development.

To apply for POC funding, proposed projects must meet the following criteria:

Principal Investigator is a full-time UIC faculty or staff member

Project is focused on commercial product development or testing

Invention disclosure on file with the Office of Technology Management (OTM) prior to application deadline

In addition to funding, selected projects will receive guidance from the OTM on commercial development including market landscape, IP analysis, and industry feedback on commercially relevant milestones.

Deadline to apply: September 6, 2021.