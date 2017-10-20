Provost’s Monthly Office Hours

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

I will be holding office hours on Thursday, October 26, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. in room 2832 University Hall. Faculty, student, or staff members are welcome to drop in during the 90-minute period to discuss whatever is on their mind. The fall semester schedule is as follows:

Monday, November 20 from 2:00-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

The dates and times are also posted on my website, https://provost.uic.edu/provost-office-hours.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

