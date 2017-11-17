Provost’s Monthly Office Hours

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

I will be holding office hours on Monday, November 20, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. in room 2832 University Hall. Faculty, student, or staff members are welcome to drop in during the 90-minute period to discuss whatever is on their mind.

Please note that my office hours scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. have been canceled.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu