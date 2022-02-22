University of Illinois System employees may qualify for the Public Student Loan Forgiveness Program. PSLF is a federal program that forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

On Oct. 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Education announced a temporary period during which borrowers may receive credit for payments that previously did not qualify for PSLF or TEPSLF. Note the importance of completing the Employer Certification Form and other steps (such as consolidating loans) prior to Oct. 31, 2022, to take advantage of the temporary expanded loan forgiveness.

PSLF Limited Waiver Announcement

This limited PSLF waiver only applies to student loan borrowers who have Direct Loans or consolidate into the Direct Loan Program by October 31, 2022.

Check your eligibility for the program using the PSLF Help Tool. You will be required to create an account.

See Public Student Loan Forgiveness Program for more information.



Additional Resources