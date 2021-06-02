Job Summary

This position performs professional level duties related to complex procurement and contracting responsibilities within the University of Illinois at Chicago central purchasing unit, with a focus on procurement and various contracts. The Purchasing Contracts Manager negotiates and oversees purchasing and contractual relationships that are in the best interest of the University, reflecting established standards of legally compliant business practices for a wide range of commodities and services, while utilizing various procurement and contract systems. This position oversees complex competitive solicitations and contracts with terms protective of the University. The Purchasing Contracts Manager will also supervise assigned staff and lead and participate in special projects/initiatives and serve as a subject matter expert to the University community.

Competitive Solicitations, Contract Review, Negotiation, & Execution



Assist colleges and department in the development, review, solicitation and execution of complex competitive procurements and contracts for goods and services. Has authority to represent and obligate the University in determining the best method for soliciting and procuring goods and services in accordance with State Procurement Code and Rules; federal procurement laws, rules and requirements; and University guidelines.

Provides purchasing guidance and consultation to client departments and peers regarding purchasing standard procedures, competitive sealed bidding procedures, complex competitive procurements and potential contractual issues. Exercises broad procurement authority in handling solicitations for complex projects.

Develop, review, negotiate and coordinate execution of complex procurement-related contracts to ensure that: a) pricing and contractual terms and conditions are in the best interests of the University; b) Illinois State Procurement Code and Rules, and other necessary State and Federal laws, rules, requirements and University policies are employed throughout the procurement contract process; and c) legal and statutory requirements are incorporated into all agreements.

Act as lead with colleges and departments to provide assistance and

guidance during the procurement and contracting phase of procurements, to resolve complex issues necessary to secure University preferred terms and provisions for incorporation into resultant procurement related contracts.

Document the procurement and contracting process, including assisting in drafting specifications for procurements and updating contract terms and templates and related procurement forms and activities to properly document complex procurement projects and improve efficiencies in the procurement solicitation and contract process, ensuring rules, regulations, policies, and procedures are followed.

Collaborate with and develop an effective working relationship with Office of University Counsel, University Risk Management, Office of University Payables and other functional groups to ensure contractual terms and conditions are acceptable and serve to mitigate potential contractual risks.

Ensure compliance to necessary laws and rules. Serve as primary interface with external regulatory oversight entities, including the Chief Procurement Officer for Higher Education and State Purchasing Officer(s), Procurement Policy Board, to ensure that activities are consistent with statutory and regulatory requirements and approvals for procurement activities.

Review requests for amendments or addendums and prepare documents to implement contract revisions.

Serve as University contact for and provide technical assistance to vendors to clarify and provide information regarding procurement processes and procedures, and to resolve deficiencies affecting the administration and approval of contracts, and performs other procurement and contract administration related activities.

Supervision



Supervises assigned staff members in various defined duties which support Purchasing and Contract Management staff and activities. Responsible for administering other human resource activities related to job performance including: involvement in hiring and staffing decisions; conducting performance appraisals; addressing work-performance issues; and participation in salary decisions that recognize staff contributions to the overall success of operations and services.

Contract Monitoring

Prepare various reports related to procurement and contracting activities as requested by management.

Work with University units to document contract performance to ensure compliance with all agreed- upon contractual requirements and that applicable regulatory, safety and risk issues are addressed.

Training/Customer Education

Assist with the training and education of purchasing and contracting management staff, as well as staff in University colleges and departments on purchasing and contract topics.

Provide guidance to University units regarding standard procurement and contracting procedures, as well as state, federal and University rules and regulations.

Perform other related duties and participate in special projects as assigned.

Job Knowledge & Skills, Education, Experience

A Bachelors Degree required. Master’s Degree in Business, or Master’s in Public Administration, or Juris Doctor (JD) or similar area preferred.

Certified Professional Purchasing Buyer (CPPB), or Certified Public Purchasing Officer (CPPO), or Certified Purchasing Manager (CPM) or similar designation preferred.

Knowledge of public contracting and related regulatory requirements required.

A minimum of 10 years experience in procurement, including competitive solicitation processes and requirements; contract development, negotiations, legal aspects of contracts; State laws and other procedures related to procurement, or related skills in similar complex rules and regulations required.

Strong computer knowledge of basic information systems (Word, Excel, Outlook, Adobe) and web applications. Proficiency with contract management or procurement applications preferred.

Demonstrated excellent communication (written and verbal), interpersonal and problem solving skills. Ability to lead, participate in and constructively contribute to a team environment.

Ability to establish objectives, implement procedures, and develop methods to measure effectiveness of results obtained; ability to supervise.

Ability to analyze situations, work with and render advice and assistance to staff, customers and vendors in resolving procurement and contracts matters, and recommend solutions.

Working Conditions

General office environment. Regular travel not expected but may occur occasionally around previously scheduled events. Requires sitting for extended periods of time, standing, visual acumen, manual dexterity and fingering for working with computer keyboards.

For fullest consideration, please apply at https://jobs.uic.edu and include a letter of interest, current resume and the contact information for up to three professional references by 06/11/2021. Please make sure to fully complete the application and also please include all applicable documentation i.e., resume, transcripts, licenses, and certifications.

The University of Illinois at Chicago is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Offers of employment by the University of Illinois may be subject to approval by the University’s Board of Trustees and are made contingent upon the candidate’s successful completion of any criminal background checks and other pre- employment assessments that may be required for the position being offered. Additional information regarding such pre-employment checks and assessments may be provided as applicable during the hiring process .

The University of Illinois System requires candidates selected for hire to disclose any documented finding of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment and to authorize inquiries to current and former employers regarding findings of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. For more information, visit https://www.hr.uillinois.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=4292&pageId=1411899

For more information, please contact:

Tracy Rogers

tlrogers@uillinois.edu