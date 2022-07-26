Quad construction delayed for the fall semester

While renovations on the east campus quad continue, the quad will now reopen later in the fall semester. The construction schedule is delayed due to:

Unknown underground utility and soil issues;

Limited concrete supply caused by a material producer labor union strike; and

Supply chain issues causing extremely long lead times for exterior light fixtures and outdoor furniture.

“While we fully intended to complete this project prior to the beginning of the fall semester, current unexpected construction and marketplace conditions require an extended timeline. For continued safety, the construction site will remain fenced off to restrict pedestrian movement,” said John Coronado, vice chancellor for administrative services.

Prior to the start of the semester, additional signage will be posted on construction fencing to identify pedestrian detours and access points for Lecture Center buildings.

Coronado added that noisy construction work that occurs after the start of the semester will be conducted in the evening or on weekends.

“We sincerely hope in the coming weeks these conditions will improve so that we can complete this project as quickly as possible,” Coronado said.

The quad renovations were communicated to the campus in May. The map below outlines the construction fencing and pedestrian details set to take place at the start of the fall semester.