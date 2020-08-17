Questions during the first week?ASKUIC!

The first week of the semester can be challenging and confusing for new and returning students. Whether you have questions about resources on campus, need help locating your classroom or a campus resource, or anything else that may come up, know that UIC is here to get you the answers you need.

If you need any help, make sure to check out go.uic.edu/ASKUIC. You will be connected LIVE and face-to-face with individuals who can answer your questions,or get you connected with the people who can. This service will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 — Friday, Aug. 28.

We’re excited to welcome you to another great semester here at UIC. While it may be a little different than other semesters, it’s important to know that if this is your first semester, or your last, UIC is here to answer any questions that arise!