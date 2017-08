UIC today provides a one-stop spot for information and news you can use.

Readers have the chance to win a UIC today water bottle or travel mug by answering a daily question found in UIC today. Email answers to UICTodaycontest@uic.edu by 5 p.m. One entry per person per day.

Today’s question: The UIC Involvement Fair is expanding this fall. How many days will it be held in the Lecture Center Quad?