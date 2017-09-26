Reaffirmation of Campus Commitment

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

We have the privilege of reaffirming the University’s commitment to providing a safe and welcoming campus environment that is free from all forms of sex discrimination, sexual and gender-based harassment, and sexual violence, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking, which are referred to in the Prohibition of Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct Policy.

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights recently rescinded guidance issued under the Obama Administration and released new, interim guidance around Title IX and sexual misconduct compliance at educational institutions.

We wish to emphasize our promise to continue to provide optimal services, support, resources and guidance and to address sexual misconduct in our community and to those who need assistance. Regulatory guidance may change but our responsibility to ensure safety to our students, staff and faculty will not.

Our response to sexual misconduct will remain diligent affirming due process, fairness, and dignity. We will be steadfast in our response and treat all matters with urgency while working towards providing survivors with respect and support with the many available campus resources.

For more information on reporting sexual misconduct and how to support survivors, please visit Report an Incident and Resources.

Sincerely,

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Dean of Students

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

oae@uic.edu