Reaffirmation of campus commitment

Dear Students, faculty and staff,

This past year has shown us that our strength, solidarity and support of one another can get us through some of the toughest times. We are grateful for the community that we all work together to build: a community that is reflective of our culturally rich city and that cares about the well-being of all its members. Equity and inclusion are essential to UIC’s mission of advancing access to excellence and success in academic programs, research and health care. The Office for Access and Equity proudly reaffirms our campus commitment to creating and maintaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment.

As part of our strategy for furthering our diversity efforts and increasing representation of underrepresented populations, OAE is responsible for monitoring our Affirmative Action Plan. Cultivating a workforce composed of members from diverse backgrounds, cultures and perspectives makes UIC stronger and better positioned to serve the needs of our students and community.

In addition to increasing representation, we also strive to create an environment that is inclusive and promotes mutual respect. One component of building an inclusive campus involves positive daily interactions with those around us. OAE contributes to this goal by maintaining the university’s Nondiscrimination Statement, which prohibits unlawful discrimination and harassment based on protected classes, and investigating claims of unlawful discrimination.

OAE is also responsible for assuring campus compliance in matters related to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. OAE enforces UIC’s Prohibition of Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, and Other Sexual Misconduct Policy, and the U of I System Statement on Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Other Sexual Misconduct. Complaints concerning sexual misconduct can be reported on the OAE webpage.

The Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act are also managed through OAE. OAE’s ADA Coordinator oversees the Employee Accommodation Policy and supports employees with accommodation requests. Student accommodation requests are facilitated through the Disability Resource Center.

While we understand the importance of ensuring university compliance with federal and state legislation, OAE also values moving beyond compliance toward a culture that is inclusive and welcoming to everyone. Through Dispute Resolution Services, OAE offers resources to help address interpersonal and group conflict in an effort to create safe and productive academic and work environments.

For more information, please consult oae.uic.edu or call us at 312-996-8670.

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Bills

oae@uic.edu