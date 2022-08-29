Reaffirmation of campus commitment

Dear students, faculty and staff,

After navigating the last two challenging years, it has been heartwarming to see the campus come alive again with the return of students, faculty and staff. We are grateful for our UIC community: a community that reflects our culturally rich city and cares about the well-being of all its members. Equity and inclusion are essential to UIC’s mission of advancing access to excellence and success in academic programs, research and health care. The Office for Access and Equity proudly reaffirms our campus commitment to creating and maintaining an equitable, inclusive and accessible environment.

OAE is responsible for developing and implementing the university’s Affirmative Action Plan. This work prioritizes diversifying our faculty and staff by increasing underrepresented populations. As part of this commitment, OAE seeks to ensure that all aspects of employment remain free from discrimination. Cultivating a workforce composed of members from diverse backgrounds, cultures, perspectives and abilities makes UIC stronger and better positioned to serve the needs of our students and community.

OAE strives to create an inclusive environment that promotes mutual respect among one another. One component of building an inclusive campus involves positive daily interactions with those around us. OAE contributes to this goal by maintaining the university’s Nondiscrimination Statement , which prohibits unlawful discrimination and harassment based on protected classifications.

OAE is also responsible for ensuring campus compliance related to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

OAE’s ADA Coordinator oversees the Employee Accommodation Policy and supports employees with accommodation requests. The Disability Resource Center facilitates student accommodation requests. The Director of IT Accessibility manages the accessibility of UIC’s information communication technology and digital resources.

While we understand the importance of ensuring university compliance with federal and state legislation, OAE also values moving beyond compliance toward a culture that is inclusive, welcoming and universally accessible. Through Dispute Resolution Services, OAE offers resources to help address interpersonal and group conflict to create a safe and productive environment.

OAE looks forward to partnering with our students, faculty and staff to continue our efforts to strengthen our community.

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor

Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Bills

oae@uic.edu