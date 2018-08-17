Real Talk about Study Abroad

August 17, 2018

Academic Year 2017-2018

  • Programs in 87 locations / 48 countries / 6 continents
  • 71% female; 29% male
  • 62% identified as an under-represented minority:
  • 61% spoke a primary language other than English
  • 59 majors across 10 UIC colleges; 25% were STEM majors
  • 42% were first in their family to attend college
  • All credit earned abroad is toward graduation requirements
  • 75% received federal financial aid
  • 44% were Pell eligible
  • Almost $1 million of scholarship and grant funding to UIC students

NEXT STEPS

Add study abroad to your academic bucket list.

  • Surf the Study Abroad website
  • Talk to your college advisor
  • Come to the Study Abroad Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10, SCE

Study abroad is financially and academically accessible.
Visit us in 502 University Hall

