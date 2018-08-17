Real Talk about Study Abroad
Real Talk about Study Abroad
Academic Year 2017-2018
- Programs in 87 locations / 48 countries / 6 continents
- 71% female; 29% male
- 62% identified as an under-represented minority:
- 61% spoke a primary language other than English
- 59 majors across 10 UIC colleges; 25% were STEM majors
- 42% were first in their family to attend college
- All credit earned abroad is toward graduation requirements
- 75% received federal financial aid
- 44% were Pell eligible
- Almost $1 million of scholarship and grant funding to UIC students
NEXT STEPS
Add study abroad to your academic bucket list.
- Surf the Study Abroad website
- Talk to your college advisor
- Come to the Study Abroad Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10, SCE
Study abroad is financially and academically accessible.
Visit us in 502 University Hall
Contact
Categories