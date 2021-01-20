Receiving lots of questions from students on accessing Blackboard content?

Photo: Julie Jaidinger

The LTS support team has received numerous tickets from instructors (and students) that files, tools or links cannot be located in Blackboard. In most cases, the links and files are there but are hidden so they are not visible to students.

To learn how you can modify a Blackboard course template, hide and unhide links, and add content to the proper sections visit: answers.uillinois.edu/uic/106103.

Ensuring students can access and view content can alleviate confusion and reduce the number of emails you receive from students who cannot find links in your courses.

If you would like an instructional designer to take a look at your course, please schedule an appointment with an LTS instructional designer using this calendar: go.uic.edu/IDappointment. You may also want to check with your academic department, as they may have a dedicated instructional design resource available for your unit.