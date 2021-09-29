Register for CIRTL@UIC fall offerings

The UIC Graduate College and the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) partnered this past year to establish UIC as a member of the Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning (CIRTL) network, a national organization that provides professional development opportunities for graduate students and postdocs interested in academic careers.

CIRTL@UIC is offering free online programs and events this fall to help UIC graduate students and postdoctoral scholars develop as inclusive educators and prepare for the job market, including:

An event series on Fostering Antiracist Student Learning Experiences.

An Introduction to Evidence-Based Undergraduate STEM Teaching course and learning community.

Workshops and events series to help prepare for the job market by developing a teaching statement, learning how to navigate LinkedIn and learning more about different types of academic institutions.

A workshop on how to bring an inclusive mindset to your teaching.

You can learn more about these events on the CIRTL@UIC events page. Sign up for a free CIRTL network account to register for CIRTL programming.

By completing CIRTL programming, participants can earn a certification documenting their commitment to developing their pedagogical knowledge and teaching skills. This credential is recognized by the more than 40 research institutions across the U.S. and Canada that make up the CIRTL network, which is a prestigious network of research universities committed to supporting future faculty by promoting the adoption of effective college teaching practices.

Have questions? Contact cirtl@uic.edu