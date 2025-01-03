Register for January professional development webinars

UIC Human Resource Organizational Development provides professional development opportunities through online instructor-led webinars.

Register to attend webinars and virtual workshops facilitated by UIC Human Resources (free for UIC employees unless specified). For more information, please see course descriptions below or visit the UIC Human Resources website and the HR Training Calendar.

You can find additional information in the drop-down menus under Employees and HR Staff & Managers on the UIC Human Resources website.

Webinars



These courses are suggested for all UIC staff and faculty.

*NEW* The Art and Science of Happiness:

Register for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m.

Time Management: Strategies to Work Smarter, Not Harder:

Register for Friday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.

Discovering Your Time Management Style:

Register for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m.

From Chaos to Clarity: Building an Effective To-Do List:

Register for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.

Unlock Your Potential: Personal Productivity Simplified:

Register for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m.

*NEW* Building Your Efficiency in Tasks by Paying Attention to Patterns Through Systems Theory:

Register for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.

Clear Desk, Clear Mind: The Art of Workspace Organization:

Register for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m.

Thriving in a Hybrid World: Tips for Work-Life Balance and Productivity:

Register for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.

Goals That Matter: Setting and Evaluating for Success:

Register for Thursday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m.

Below are webinars suggested for UIC administrators, supervisors and human resource representatives.

*NEW* Introduction to Coaching for Performance:

Register for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m.

*NEW* Adaptability in Leadership: Thriving in a World of Constant Change:

Register for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m.

*NEW* The Co-Active Coaching Model in Action:

Register for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m.

*NEW* Humanistic Coaching: Supporting the Whole Person:

Register for Thursday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m.

*NEW* Building a Culture of Accountability:

Register for Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m.



Visit the UIC Human Resources website for human capital-related information, resources and tools. Learning opportunities and registration are on the HR Training Calendar. Questions may be directed to mycareeruic@uillinois.edu.

Webinar Descriptions



*NEW* The Art and Science of Happiness:

Happiness is more than just a fleeting emotion — it is a skill that can be nurtured and cultivated through intentional practice and understanding. This enlightening webinar explores the intersection of psychology and neuroscience and gives practical strategies to help you create a more joyful and meaningful life. This 60-minute webinar is designed for anyone seeking personal growth and well-being. It delves into the science behind happiness, offering insights into how our brains process emotions and how positive habits can reshape our outlook. Participants will learn actionable techniques to boost their happiness, strengthen relationships and find balance in their daily lives.



Time Management: Strategies to Work Smarter, Not Harder:

Are you constantly racing against the clock, juggling endless tasks and struggling to find balance? This course is your opportunity to take control of your time and achieve more with less stress. In this 45-minute webinar, you’ll learn practical, research-backed strategies to master your schedule, boost productivity and make time for what matters most. From setting priorities to overcoming procrastination, this course offers actionable tools that fit seamlessly into your daily routine. Whether you’re a professional or simply looking to improve your work-life balance, this course will empower you to work smarter, not harder.



Discovering Your Time Management Style:

When it comes to time management strategies, one size does not fit all. To create your optimal workday, you must consider many factors, including the nature of your job, the level of interaction you have with others and your personal preferences. In this 45-minute webinar, we will help you craft a personalized approach to time management. You will be able to discover your time management style and adapt fundamental time management strategies to suit your unique needs. Additionally, you will learn how to work productively with coworkers whose time management style differs from yours.



From Chaos to Clarity: Building an Effective To-Do List:

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of tasks you need to complete? Or find your to-do list growing longer without seeing much progress? This 45-minute webinar is here to change that. Learn how to create to-do lists that not only keep you organized but also help you stay focused, motivated and productive.



Unlock Your Potential: Personal Productivity Simplified:

Are you ready to accomplish more, reduce stress and take control of your day? In this 45-minute webinar, you’ll learn how to simplify your approach to productivity, allowing you to unlock your full potential in both your personal and professional life.



*NEW* Building Your Efficiency in Tasks by Paying Attention to Patterns Through Systems Theory:

In this 45-minute session, we’ll delve into the principles of systems thinking and how they can be applied to enhance your task efficiency. Participants will learn to recognize patterns in their workflows using tools like the Kanban board, allowing them to break down tasks, streamline processes and improve overall productivity. Through practical examples and real-world scenarios, attendees will gain a basic understanding of systems theory and its relevance to their roles. This webinar is designed to be accessible to all, regardless of prior knowledge, providing actionable insights that can be immediately implemented to make a positive impact on task management and efficiency.



Clear Desk, Clear Mind: The Art of Workspace Organization:

Your office desk is often a reflection of your personality and habits. Some workspaces are sparse and orderly. Others are colorful and highly personalized. Then there are those workspaces that are so cluttered, you wonder how any work can get done there. Regardless of your preferences or inclinations, your workspace should be set up for the best time management, productivity and comfort. After all, whether you work in a cubicle or a private office, you may spend more time at your desk than you do in your own bed. In this 45-minute webinar, we will discuss some suggestions that will aid you in arranging your desk to achieve maximum organization and efficiency.



Thriving in a Hybrid World: Tips for Work-Life Balance and Productivity:

The hybrid work environment is here to stay, blending the benefits of remote and in-office work. But how can employees adapt to this new model and remain productive, connected and balanced? This 45-minute webinar will provide actionable tips and strategies to help you excel in a hybrid workplace.



Goals That Matter: Setting and Evaluating for Success:

Setting meaningful goals is the first step to achieving success, but evaluating progress and adapting is just as crucial. This 45-minute webinar will guide you through the process of creating actionable goals, tracking your progress and assessing results to ensure long-term growth and achievement. Take control of your future by mastering the art of goal setting and evaluation.



*NEW* Introduction to Coaching for Performance:

In this 45-minute webinar, discover the foundational concepts of coaching for performance in a concise and impactful session. Learn how coaching philosophies can unlock potential, drive performance and enhance organizational culture. This session will explore what coaching for performance is; the core principles of co-active, humanistic and adaptive coaching; and the distinctions between coaching, mentoring and managing. Additionally, participants will gain insights into how coaching can create a positive impact on organizational culture, fostering growth and sustainable success. Join us to gain actionable insights and start leveraging coaching to achieve lasting results.



*NEW* Adaptability in Leadership: Thriving in a World of Constant Change:

In today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving professional landscape, adaptability has become a cornerstone of effective leadership. This 60-minute course is designed to help leaders at all levels embrace change, inspire their teams and navigate uncertainty with confidence and resilience. Participants will explore the traits of adaptive leaders, learn practical strategies to enhance their flexibility and discover how to foster a culture of adaptability within their organizations.



*NEW* The Co-Active Coaching Model in Action:

In this 45-minute webinar, supervisors and managers will discover how to apply the co-active coaching model to enhance performance management within their teams. We will delve into the core elements of the co-active framework — balance, fulfillment and process — and explore how these concepts can help strengthen leadership practices. Participants will learn effective techniques for fostering deeper connections through active listening, tools for promoting awareness and self-responsibility and the power of asking impactful questions to unlock the potential of their team members. This session offers practical insights for elevating your coaching approach and driving team success.



*NEW* Humanistic Coaching: Supporting the Whole Person:

In this 45-minute webinar, supervisors and managers will explore the principles of humanistic coaching, focusing on building trust and supporting authentic development within their teams. The session will cover the human-centered philosophy of coaching, emphasizing empathy, authenticity and unconditional positive regard to foster a safe, growth-oriented environment. Participants will learn strategies to encourage self-actualization, intrinsic motivation and a growth mindset, helping employees connect with their aspirations and navigate challenges. This webinar provides actionable tools for leaders to cultivate resilience, adaptability and continuous improvement, ultimately empowering teams to reach their full potential.



*NEW* Building a Culture of Accountability:

This 45-minute webinar will explore how accountability at every level — individual, team and managerial — can lead to greater success and stronger organizational outcomes. Participants will gain insights into the critical role accountability plays in achieving goals, learn strategies to encourage ownership of tasks and responsibilities and discover how leaders can set the tone by modeling accountability themselves. The session will also address common challenges, such as resistance to accountability, and provide actionable approaches to overcome them. Whether you’re a team member looking to enhance your contributions or a leader aiming to inspire higher performance, this webinar will equip you with practical tools to build a workplace culture that values responsibility and delivers results.

Karen Alexander

kmabry2@uic.edu