Register for UIC’s 2023 IT Community Conference

There is still time to register for the 2023 IT Community Conference. This event is IT-focused but open to all UIC staff and faculty.

ITCC will begin with a welcome from our CIO, Matt Riley, and keynote speaker, Leo Zhadanovsky, chief technologist, education, worldwide public sector at Amazon Web Services.

After the welcome, join informative break-out presentations on current IT topics, EdTech tools, and research enhancements, as well as exhibits and networking opportunities.

2023 IT Community Conference Details:

Date : Tuesday, March 21

: Tuesday, March 21 Time : 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: UIC Dorin Forum – 725 W Roosevelt Rd.

Visit itcon.uic.edu to view the session details. Select the sessions you want to attend, then complete the registration.

Continental breakfast, lunch, and refreshments will also be provided.

Please send your comments, questions, or recommendations to cio@uic.edu. We look forward to seeing you at this year’s IT Community Conference!