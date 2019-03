REGISTER NOW! 2019 UIC Impact and Research Day

Dear Student:

Only 163 spaces are still available; 137 students have already registered. Do not miss out on your opportunity to present. Only 300 students will be able to participate. Register now to secure your spot.

The 2019 UIC Impact and Research Day will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. This important campus-wide event showcases undergraduate, graduate and professional student research and engagement covering a broad range of scholarship and impact: Art/Design/Humanities; Business/Computer Science/Mathematics; Engineering/Physical Sciences; Life Sciences; and Social Sciences. Awards will be given in these five categories.

UIC Impact and Research Day provides students in all disciplines the opportunity to showcase their scholarly pursuits both in and outside of the classroom, including research, service, study abroad, internships, student employment, creative activities, career development, leadership and more in one of four different formats.

Registration for the UIC Impact and Research Day is now open! Further details on the event and specific instructions for participation are provided on the IRD website, http://research.uic.edu/ird.

UIC Impact and Research Day is presented by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, in conjunction with the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs, Honors College and the Division of Student Affairs.

If you have any questions regarding the 2019 Impact and Research Day, please feel free to email ird@uic.edu. We look forward to seeing many of you in April.

Dr. Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Berger

jacquieb@uic.edu