Register to present or sign up to be a judge at the UIC Undergraduate Research Forum

The 2022 UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place on Wednesday, April 6, at the UIC Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

This important campuswide event, sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research and the Honors College, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines.

If you are an undergraduate student who is involved in research or creative inquiry projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work. Undergraduate students can register to present at URF through Tuesday, March 22.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers and graduate students: Please consider volunteering your time and expertise to serve as a judge for the event. Judges play a crucial role in the success of the event and the student presenters and event organizers are grateful for the service you provide. Registration for judges will remain open through Friday, March 25.

Further details on the event can be found on the Undergraduate Research Forum website. Please contact urf@uic.edu if you have any questions.