Register Today! Grant Writing for Beginners Dec. 7th at UIC
Aspiring grant writers, learn the basics in a day! Join UIC grant writing experts Thursday, December 7th for “Grant Writing for Beginners,” a one-day, interactive, on-campus workshop designed specifically for those with little or no experience writing grants.
UIC Extended Campus is pleased to invite you to spend the day with UIC Certificate in Nonprofit Management instructors Noah Jenkins and Valerie Leonard. You will learn:
- Types of funding sources available to nonprofits today
- How to research grant opportunities and assess the best fit for your funding needs
- What your organization must have in place before writing a grant
- The primary components of a grant proposal and how they fit together
- How to communicate effectively with prospective funders
Previous workshops have filled up quickly. We encourage you to register early.
For complete details and to register, visit: https://go.uic.edu/cnmworkshop
We look forward to seeing you December 7th!
Sincerely,
Certificate in Nonprofit Management Team
UIC Extended Campus
University of Illinois at Chicago
(312) 355-0423
cnm@uic.edu
Researchers, please note: the curriculum for this course focuses on philanthropic foundation grants, not research grants.
For more information, please contact:
Certificate in Nonprofit Management Admissions Team
cnm@uic.edu
