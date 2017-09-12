Register Today! Grant Writing for Beginners Dec. 7th at UIC

Aspiring grant writers, learn the basics in a day! Join UIC grant writing experts Thursday, December 7th for “Grant Writing for Beginners,” a one-day, interactive, on-campus workshop designed specifically for those with little or no experience writing grants.

UIC Extended Campus is pleased to invite you to spend the day with UIC Certificate in Nonprofit Management instructors Noah Jenkins and Valerie Leonard. You will learn:

Types of funding sources available to nonprofits today

How to research grant opportunities and assess the best fit for your funding needs

What your organization must have in place before writing a grant

The primary components of a grant proposal and how they fit together

How to communicate effectively with prospective funders

Previous workshops have filled up quickly. We encourage you to register early.

For complete details and to register, visit: https://go.uic.edu/cnmworkshop

We look forward to seeing you December 7th!

Sincerely,

Certificate in Nonprofit Management Team

UIC Extended Campus

University of Illinois at Chicago

(312) 355-0423

cnm@uic.edu

Researchers, please note: the curriculum for this course focuses on philanthropic foundation grants, not research grants.

For more information, please contact:

Certificate in Nonprofit Management Admissions Team

cnm@uic.edu