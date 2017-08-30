Registration is open: UIC URBAN FORUM – The Public Infrastructure of Work and Play – September 14

Register today!

Announcing the 2017 Urban Forum-The Public Infrastructure of Work and Play

Thursday, September 14th

8:45 a.m.- 1p.m.

Illinois Rooms, Student Center East

750 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL

From “hard infrastructure,” such as roads and bridges, dams and canals, to “soft infrastructure,” like parks and town squares, public art and rails-to-trails, a city’s overall infrastructure has a significant influence on daily life and links its residents, neighborhoods and businesses.

The former category features key facets that drive economic development and growth, while the latter type of infrastructure serves to improve residents’ quality of life.

The planning of projects where people work and play, and making well-designed connections between both, is often a political tug-of-war due to the intersection of public policy, markets and aesthetics.

Given the important role of infrastructure, the 2017 UIC Urban Forum is designed to raise issues related to uniting hard and soft infrastructures, the built environment’s lasting impact on a city and its people, opportunities for economic development, and the future of city design.

