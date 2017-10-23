Registration Time Tickets available in my.UIC portal

Spring 2018 Registration Notice

Check when you can register! Time Ticket registration appointments for Spring 2018 can now be viewed via https://my.UIC.edu. Be sure to review any registration holds that may be in place.

How do I register for classes?

To access on-line registration, go to my.UIC.edu. If you have questions, contact the UIC Registration Help Line at (312) 996-8600 during business hours or e-mail registration@uic.edu.

New This Year!

Try the new Class Scheduler tool that will allow you to build the optimal class schedule based on course preferences and setting aside time for breaks during the week. Use this tool to generate the class schedule that fits your schedule. Find it in the my.UIC.edu portal.

What if I have a hold?

If you have a hold (advising hold, financial hold, etc.), you will not be allowed to register, drop classes or make any registration changes. You are able to view a description and reason for the hold at https://my.UIC.edu. Please check holds status often. Holds are placed periodically throughout the year.

Be certain your Emergency Contact information is correct.

Update Emergency Contacts in my.UIC.edu. Note that two new Contact Types are available and UIC encourages you to use them. A Mental Health Contact and a Contact if Missing are now available. Descriptions of how these contacts are used can be found in the my.UIC.edu portal.

Preferred First Name

Students may designate a preferred first name in the Personal Information options within Student Self-Service via the my.UIC.edu portal. Certain University systems will then use the preferred first name such as class rosters, the display name in Banner Self-Service, the display name in a number of learning management systems (e.g., Blackboard, Compass, and Moodle), and most online phone directories. For further details, see https://www.uillinois.edu/about/policies/preferred_first_name_statement.

Spring 2018 begins Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Sexual harassment in higher education is against the law. If you believe you are being harassed, please contact UIC’s Office for Access & Equity at (312) 996-8670 or visit their website at http://www.uic.edu/depts/oae/.

Forms are available for voter registration at the Office of the Registrar lobby and online at http://www.elections.il.gov/. Please take a moment and register to vote.

Textbook titles, prices and ISBN can be found via my.UIC.edu. Please note that a listing of required materials is dependent upon faculty submitting information on required materials.

Best wishes for a successful semester from the Office of the Registrar.

