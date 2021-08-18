Registration update for students

If you registered for an Online Synchronous course, please be assured it is still an Online Synchronous course. In some cases, the course shows a room assignment, and this can be confusing.

Large Online Synchronous sections have been assigned a classroom to give students a place to sit during that class to log in if that is needed. These rooms may also be used by the instructor for review sessions or exams. Attendance in the classroom is not required and is merely a courtesy option. If you choose to use the meeting location to log in to an online class, please use earphones to not disturb others, and be aware of social distancing and masking guidelines.

If you have questions about registration at UIC, please contact registration@uic.edu